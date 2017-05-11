Apple vows to stop using rare earth m...

Apple vows to stop using rare earth minerals to build its electronic devices

Apple plans to stop mining rare minerals, metals, and materials in manufacturing its iPhones, MacBooks and all of its other products. The tech giant also vows to make use of 100 percent recycled materials during production to combat the effects of the depleting mineral resources.

