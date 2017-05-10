Ancient Mars Impacts Created Tornado-...

Ancient Mars Impacts Created Tornado-like Winds That Scoured Surface

In looking at NASA images of Mars a few years ago, Brown University geologist Peter Schultz noticed sets of strange bright streaks emanating from a few large-impact craters on the planet's surface. The streaks are odd in that they extend much farther from the craters than normal ejecta patterns, and they are only visible in thermal infrared images taken during the Martian night.

