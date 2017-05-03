Aftershocks still rumbling following 6.2 quake that jolted Yukon, northwest B.C.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports more than 100 aftershocks, including nearly a dozen early this morning, have rumbled across the Alaska Panhandle, southern Yukon and parts of northwestern British Columbia. The minor shakers follow 6.2 and 6.3 magnitude earthquakes early Monday that were centred near Skagway, Alaska, but were felt as far away as Whitehorse and Ross River.

