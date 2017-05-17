3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded Near Minco
The 3.2 magnitude temblor struck around 11:30 a.m., five miles west southwest of the town of Minco, or about 24 miles southwest of the Oklahoma City metro, at a depth of just more than four miles. No damage or injuries have been reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interior Department agency removes climate chan...
|May 23
|Fixin Stupid
|1
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Apr '17
|xray45
|4
|Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in...
|Apr '17
|labrat
|1
|USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15)
|Apr '17
|Facts
|11
|A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads...
|Mar '17
|laurele
|1
|4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol...
|Mar '17
|Quebec
|1
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar '17
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC