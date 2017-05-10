2.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Mew Madrid Co., MO

NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO - According to the US Geological Survey, a 2.9-magnitude quake was reported near Howardville, Mo., in New Madrid County on Sunday. A number of residents in southeast Missouri reported feeling an earthquake around 8 a.m. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2017 KFVS .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.