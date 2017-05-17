17:15 Kashagan oil output reaches 3 m...

17:15 Kashagan oil output reaches 3 mln tons

13 hrs ago Read more: AkiPress

Kashagan oilfield output reached 3 million tons, by the year end oil production is expected at the level of 8 million tons, President of the Kazakhstan Association of Petroleum Geologists Baltabek Kuandykov told Kazinform state news agency. Kashagan, located in Caspian Sea, is one of the biggest oil discoveries in Kazakhstan with an estimated 38 billion barrels of crude oil and a trillion cubic meters of natural gas.

