Workshops set to provide information on Great Lakes fish
A series of spring workshops has been scheduled to provide information about the status of fish populations in Michigan's Great Lakes waters and Lake St. Clair. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is sponsoring the events with other agencies and local organizations, including Michigan Sea Grant and the U. S. Geological Survey's Great Lakes Science Center.
