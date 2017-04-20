West Milford finds fix for school's r...

West Milford finds fix for school's radioactive water

WEST MILFORD - A custom water filtration system is coming to Upper Greenwood Lake Elementary School, where elevated levels of radioactive particles have contaminated the water supply.

