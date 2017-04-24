Volcanoes, CO2, and climate change
In a study recently published in Earth and Planetary Science Letters , geologists at the Royal Holloway University report finding a massive lake of molten carbon the size of Mexico located some 217 miles below the earth's surface across the western United States. The volume of the earth's upper mantle carbon reservoir is now estimated to be 100 trillion metric tons, which will gradually make its way to the earth's surface through volcanic eruptions and slowly contribute to global warming, we are told, unless there should be a sudden release which could have "dire consequences."
