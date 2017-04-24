Vast reserves of salty water found un...

Vast reserves of salty water found underground

Read more: The Daily Democrat

A new nationwide study has unearthed the huge hidden potential of tapping into salty aquifers as a way to relieve the growing pressure on freshwater supplies across the United States. Digging into data from the country's 60 major aquifers, the U.S. Geological Survey reports that the amount of brackish - or slightly salty - groundwater is more than 35 times the amount of fresh groundwater used in the United States each year.

