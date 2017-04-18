Vanishing ocean floor in the Florida Keys worsens risks from sea rise, study finds

If sea rise weren't scary enough, scientists have now found another phenomenon threatening the Florida Keys and other coasts protected by reefs: a vanishing ocean floor. In a study published Thursday in the journal Biogeosciences, a team from the U.S. Geological Survey documented a dramatic erosion of the sea floor around coral reefs, ranging from a few inches to nearly 3 feet since the 1930s.

