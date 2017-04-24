USGS: M7.2 quake strikes near Gensan
A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck offshore near Glan town in Sarangani province, early Saturday morning, the United States Geological Survey said. Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology chief Renato Solidum told radio DZMM that residents near coastal areas in the region should be on alert for possible tsunami waves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABS-CBN News.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Apr 17
|xray45
|4
|Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in...
|Apr 12
|labrat
|1
|USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15)
|Apr 5
|Facts
|11
|A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads...
|Mar '17
|laurele
|1
|4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol...
|Mar '17
|Quebec
|1
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar '17
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC