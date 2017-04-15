USGS finds vast reserves of salty water underground in California
A new nationwide study has unearthed the huge hidden potential of tapping into salty aquifers as a way to relieve the growing pressure on freshwater supplies across the United States. Digging into data from the country's 60 major aquifers, the U.S. Geological Survey reports that the amount of brackish - or slightly salty - groundwater is more than 35 times the amount of fresh groundwater used in the United States each year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|19 hr
|NM Guy
|3
|Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in...
|Apr 12
|labrat
|1
|USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15)
|Apr 5
|Facts
|11
|A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads...
|Mar 21
|laurele
|1
|4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol...
|Mar '17
|Quebec
|1
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar '17
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC