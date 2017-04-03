UPDATE 3-Strong quake strikes remote ...

UPDATE 3-Strong quake strikes remote region of Botswana

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A strong earthquake struck in a remote region of Botswana on Monday near the renowned Kalahari game reserve, sending shockwaves across the southern African country though there were no early reports of casualties or damage. The magnitude 6.5 quake's epicenter was nearly 250 km north-northwest of the capital Gaborone at a depth of 12 km , the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads... Mar 21 laurele 1
News 4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol... Mar '17 Quebec 1
News USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti... Mar '17 haveyoueverseenth... 1
News Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In... Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast Feb '17 local resident 1
News Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11) Feb '17 USAUSAUSA 20
News Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl... Feb '17 Frankenfool 2
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,421 • Total comments across all topics: 280,045,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC