UPDATE 3-Strong quake strikes remote region of Botswana
A strong earthquake struck in a remote region of Botswana on Monday near the renowned Kalahari game reserve, sending shockwaves across the southern African country though there were no early reports of casualties or damage. The magnitude 6.5 quake's epicenter was nearly 250 km north-northwest of the capital Gaborone at a depth of 12 km , the U.S. Geological Survey said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads...
|Mar 21
|laurele
|1
|4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol...
|Mar '17
|Quebec
|1
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar '17
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast
|Feb '17
|local resident
|1
|Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|USAUSAUSA
|20
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Feb '17
|Frankenfool
|2
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC