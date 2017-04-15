University HVAC Manager Takes On-The-Job Comedy Online
Nathan Platt likes his job as the service manager of the University of Alaska Fairbanks HVAC shop, but he's the first to admit it doesn't offer a lot of creative outlets for a funny, outgoing guy like him. In this April 6, 2017, photo, University of Alaska Fairbanks HVAC supervisor Nathan Platt displays one of his tweets in his office on campus in Fairbanks, Alaska.
