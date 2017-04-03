Three powerful earthquakes strike in Philippines

Three earthquakes ranging in magnitude from 5.0 to 5.9 struck Batangas province on the Philippines main island Luzon on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Three earthquakes ranging in magnitude from 5.0 to 5.9 struck Batangas province on the Philippines main island Luzon on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

