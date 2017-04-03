Three powerful earthquakes strike in Philippines
Three earthquakes ranging in magnitude from 5.0 to 5.9 struck Batangas province on the Philippines main island Luzon on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Three earthquakes ranging in magnitude from 5.0 to 5.9 struck Batangas province on the Philippines main island Luzon on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15)
|Apr 5
|Facts
|11
|A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads...
|Mar 21
|laurele
|1
|4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol...
|Mar '17
|Quebec
|1
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar '17
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast
|Feb '17
|local resident
|1
|Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|USAUSAUSA
|20
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC