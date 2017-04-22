Though down from 2015, visitors to military park left behind about $28 million in 2016

According to a new National Park Service report, 508,915 visitors to Vicksburg National Military Park in 2016 spent about $28 million in communities near the park, supporting 488 local tourism-related jobs outside the park and producing an overall benefit to the local economy of $39.1 million. Both numbers, however, were down from 2015, according to the National Park Service's visitor spending effect website.

