The Daily Rundown: Friday, April 28 What's happening and what you need to know in Central Jersey Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2qebTEV As of April 22, The Stone Museum, 608 Spotswood Englishtown Road in Monroe, is open every weekend from 11 to 5 p.m. The museum, part of Greek's Playland, offers minerals and fossils from 80 different countries in a hands-on display, enabling people of all ages to touch the specimens. Owen Ravino is available - by appointment - to give free tours on geology and dinosaurs.

