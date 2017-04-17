Texas introduces new earthquake-monit...

Texas introduces new earthquake-monitoring system

Read more: Daily Texan

As part of the TexNet Seismic Monitoring Program, scientists and engineers at UT's Bureau of Economic Geology are installing seismometers, devices that measure the ground's motion, throughout Texas in order to better understand the rise in earthquakes in recent years. The sensors will help researchers locate where earthquakes occur, measure their intensity and determine potential causes.

