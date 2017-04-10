Taormina: The stage is set in Sicily
We've nabbed the best seats - front and centre of the amphitheatre's stage perched high above the Ionian sea. In summer the townsfolk bring their own cushions to cover the dusty and weed-riddled brick, we are without and have not yet indulged in enough arancini or cannelloni to provide our own padding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Sat
|NM Guy
|3
|Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in...
|Apr 12
|labrat
|1
|USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15)
|Apr 5
|Facts
|11
|A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads...
|Mar 21
|laurele
|1
|4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol...
|Mar '17
|Quebec
|1
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar '17
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC