Tanzania: Mineral Sands Probe - After the Science, Now the Real Food
President John Magufuli yesterday directed a new team sworn-in to probe mineral sands to conduct thorough investigations to establish the amount of containers that have been exported for the last 19 years. In the same vein, the head of state has tasked the squad to establish types of minerals, their monetary value and amount contained in such containers, a statement issued in Dar es Salaam by the Directorate of Presidential Communications stated.
