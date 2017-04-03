Strong quake shakes Botswana as buildings tremble
A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck nearly 250 km north-northwest of the Botswana capital Gaborone on Monday, at depth of 12 km , the US Geological Survey said. "We certainly felt it here in central Gaborone," Jeff Ramsay, Botswana's chief government spokesman, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads...
|Mar 21
|laurele
|1
|4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol...
|Mar '17
|Quebec
|1
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar '17
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast
|Feb '17
|local resident
|1
|Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|USAUSAUSA
|20
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Feb '17
|Frankenfool
|2
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC