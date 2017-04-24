Strong earthquake hits off Philippines, warning of large waves
A strong earthquake measuring 7.2 struck off the coast of Mindanao island in the Philippines on Saturday, and the country's seismology agency advised people to stay away from coastal areas but expected no major damage. There were no immediate reports of destruction or casualties, but witnesses said the quake was very strong and shook the ground and walls.
