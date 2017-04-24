Stream of quakes rattles Chilean coast1 min ago
More than a dozen moderate earthquakes have rattled the Chilean coast within just over two hours, the most powerful of them registered at magnitude 5.9. The continued rattling prompted some cities to suspend classes and give workers the afternoon off. There are no reports of damage or injury.
