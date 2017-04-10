State museum exhibit explains why nat...

State museum exhibit explains why natural disasters occur

Read more: Daily Herald

Nature Unleashed, a new exhibit at the Indiana State Museum, aims to help Hoosiers understand why tornadoes, earthquakes, hurricanes, tsunamis and volcanic eruptions occur, and show how they can prepare in advance to have the best chance of survival no matter what the planet throws their way. "Really, knowledge is power - the more you know about something, the more you understand what to do when it happens," said Peggy Fisherkeller, curator of geology at the Indianapolis museum.

