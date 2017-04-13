Small earthquake shakes part of Silicon Valley
A magnitude 3.0 earthquake broke 13 miles east-southeast of San Jose at 6:31 p.m. on Thursday, gently shaking a wide area of Silicon Valley, said the U.S. Geological Survey. The "ghost drivers" wear head-to-knee upholstery suits that expose only their hands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in...
|Wed
|labrat
|1
|USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15)
|Apr 5
|Facts
|11
|A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads...
|Mar 21
|laurele
|1
|4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol...
|Mar '17
|Quebec
|1
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar '17
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast
|Feb '17
|local resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC