Small earthquake recorded in Summerville
A map shows the location of a small earthquake recorded in Summerville on Tuesday morning. U.S. Geological Survey/Provided The 0.9 magnitude tremor was centered at Joyce Lane and East Sixth South Street, near Spann Elementary School.
