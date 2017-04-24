Small earthquake recorded in Summerville

Small earthquake recorded in Summerville

23 hrs ago

A map shows the location of a small earthquake recorded in Summerville on Tuesday morning. U.S. Geological Survey/Provided The 0.9 magnitude tremor was centered at Joyce Lane and East Sixth South Street, near Spann Elementary School.

