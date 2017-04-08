Small earthquake jiggles people awake in San Diego

A magnitude 3.0 quake six miles southeast of Tijuana caused light shaking before dawn Saturday in San Diego. A magnitude 3.0 earthquake broke on an unidentified fault four miles southeast of Tijuana at 3:21 a.m. on Saturday, producing seismic waves that woke up some people in parts of greater San Diego, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

