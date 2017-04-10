Slow landslide eyed in Washington near 2014 disaster site

" A slow-moving landslide near the site of a Washington state mudslide that wiped out a neighborhood and killed 43 people in 2014 has prompted officials to close a state highway as a precaution and recommend evacuations for a handful of residents, officials said. The area of the slide near the tiny community of Oso about an hour's drive north of Seattle was being tracked by geologists Monday for ground movement.

