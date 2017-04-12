Senior Citizens Get $10 Lifetime Nati...

Senior Citizens Get $10 Lifetime National Park Pass; For Now

CBS Local - If you're an American citizen who's been on this earth for 62 years or more, love both national parks and outrageous deals, well, you're in luck: you can get a lifetime National Park Pass for just $10. It sounds too good to be true to the untrained eye, but this is no sham.

