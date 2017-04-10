Scientists seek holy grail of climate change in Oman's hills
This March 5, 2017 photo shows travertine pools with white films of carbon fused with calcium, a chemical process being explored by a geological research project, in the al-Hajjar mountains of Oman. Deep in the jagged red mountains, geologists from the Oman Drilling Project are drilling in search of the holy grail of reversing climate change: an efficient and cheap way to remove carbon dioxide from the air and oceans.
