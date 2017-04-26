Scientists keep increasing their proj...

Scientists keep increasing their projections for how much the oceans will rise this century

Anchorage Daily News

A report by a leading research body monitoring the Arctic has found that previous projections of global sea level rise for the end of the century could be too low, thanks in part to the pace of ice loss of Arctic glaciers and the vast ice sheet of Greenland. It's just the latest in a string of cases in which scientists have published numbers that suggest a grimmer picture than the one presented in 2013 by an influential United Nations body, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Chicago, IL

