Red flags in murder investigation

Red flags in murder investigation

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Authorities say a road has been closed and some homes evacuated near a slow-moving landslide close to the site of a massive deadly slide northeast of Seattle in 2014. Snohomish County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Shari Ireton says geologists monitoring the area near Oso, Washington noticed some land movement in the past few days and saw an increase in movement Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15) Wed Facts 11
News A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads... Mar 21 laurele 1
News 4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol... Mar '17 Quebec 1
News USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti... Mar '17 haveyoueverseenth... 1
News Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In... Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast Feb '17 local resident 1
News Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11) Feb '17 USAUSAUSA 20
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,213 • Total comments across all topics: 280,148,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC