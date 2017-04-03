Red flags in murder investigation
Authorities say a road has been closed and some homes evacuated near a slow-moving landslide close to the site of a massive deadly slide northeast of Seattle in 2014. Snohomish County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Shari Ireton says geologists monitoring the area near Oso, Washington noticed some land movement in the past few days and saw an increase in movement Friday.
