Professor to interpret Maine's coastal geology

As part of the Coastal Mountains Nature Program series, Dr. Stephen Norton, professor emeritus of Earth and Climate Sciences at the University of Maine, will give a talk at the Camden Public Library entitled, Interpreting Maine's Coastal Geological Landscape. Norton will discuss the evolution of the rocks that form the underpinnings of the area, the effect of glaciers that reshaped the coast, and modern geological processes that affect humans .

