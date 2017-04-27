Petra Nova removes CO2 and makes oil extraction easier
Everything's bigger in Texas: Oil companies and environmentalists alike welcome Petra Nova, the largest carbon dioxide capture system in the world, to the state. The system, a partnership between UT's Bureau of Economic Geology, NRG Energy and Hilcorp Energy, was declared operational last December.
