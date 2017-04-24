Park Commission wants to weigh in on ...

Park Commission wants to weigh in on armed rangers

10 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Chico >> The city's park commissioners expressed unease and concern Monday about the city proposal to train park rangers as armed, sworn officers. The Bidwell Park and Playground Commission voted unanimously to further discuss the issue at its next meeting to provide input to the City Council and get more answers to burning questions not just from themselves but from the community.

