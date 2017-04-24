Park Commission wants to weigh in on armed rangers
Chico >> The city's park commissioners expressed unease and concern Monday about the city proposal to train park rangers as armed, sworn officers. The Bidwell Park and Playground Commission voted unanimously to further discuss the issue at its next meeting to provide input to the City Council and get more answers to burning questions not just from themselves but from the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Apr 17
|xray45
|4
|Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in...
|Apr 12
|labrat
|1
|USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15)
|Apr 5
|Facts
|11
|A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads...
|Mar '17
|laurele
|1
|4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol...
|Mar '17
|Quebec
|1
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar '17
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC