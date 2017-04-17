Pakistan: 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, Lahore 50 mins ago
Lahore, Apr 18: A 5.2 magnitude earthquake on Richter scale jolted various cities of Pakistan, including various cities of Islamabad and Lahore during wee hours on Tuesday, Pakistan media said. As per the latest information, no loss of life or casualties have been reported as of yet.
