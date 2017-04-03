Opinion: Geologists unveil how Britai...

Opinion: Geologists unveil how Britain first separated from Europe - and it was catastrophic

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: University of Cambridge

Brexit won't be the first time Britain has left Europe, says Simon Redfern, Professor in Earth Sciences at University of Cambridge writing for The Conversation . Almost half a million years ago we experienced a catastrophic separation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Cambridge.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15) Wed Facts 11
News A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads... Mar 21 laurele 1
News 4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol... Mar '17 Quebec 1
News USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti... Mar '17 haveyoueverseenth... 1
News Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In... Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast Feb '17 local resident 1
News Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11) Feb '17 USAUSAUSA 20
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,659 • Total comments across all topics: 280,106,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC