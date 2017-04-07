Oklahoma Earthquakes Lawsuit Against ...

Oklahoma Earthquakes Lawsuit Against Energy Companies Dismissed

Insurance Journal West

The lawsuit, filed last year on behalf of Sierra Club Oklahoma, asked for a reduction of production waste from Devon Energy Corp., Chesapeake Energy Corp. and New Dominion LLC, The Oklahoman reported. The environmental group wanted an independent earthquake monitoring and prediction center to analyze the companies' wastewater volumes and connections to induced seismicity.

