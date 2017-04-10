Officials track slow Washington lands...

Officials track slow Washington landslide near 2014 disaster

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

This April 7, 2017 photo provided by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources shows cracks a forest access road with DNR geologist Garth Anderson near State Route 530 near the town of Oso in northwestern Oregon. The discovery of the slow-moving landslide near the site of a 2014 Washington state mudslide that killed 43 people has prompted transportation officials to close until Thursday, April 13, as a precaution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15) Apr 5 Facts 11
News A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads... Mar 21 laurele 1
News 4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol... Mar '17 Quebec 1
News USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti... Mar '17 haveyoueverseenth... 1
News Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In... Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast Feb '17 local resident 1
News Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11) Feb '17 USAUSAUSA 20
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,069 • Total comments across all topics: 280,217,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC