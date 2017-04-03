NowNS: Nova Scotians have long been an inventive bunch
Whether there's a smartphone in your pocket or a rotary relic hanging nearby, you're connected. This game-changing invention traces its roots back to Nova Scotia and the great mind of Alexander Graham Bell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads...
|Mar 21
|laurele
|1
|4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol...
|Mar '17
|Quebec
|1
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar '17
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Minor earthquake hits off B.C. coast
|Feb '17
|local resident
|1
|Va. quake felt as far as Ohio (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|USAUSAUSA
|20
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Feb '17
|Frankenfool
|2
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC