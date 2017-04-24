Notice anything different with Whatcoma s waterfalls? La Ni a had something to do with it
Few natural wonders can take your breath away like a waterfall, and those who love the smell, the sound, the spray - the sheer force of water pounding over rock - are in for a treat this spring. A La NiA a weather pattern that brought a cold, wet winter to the Northwest means that many waterfalls around Whatcom County are at their finest.
