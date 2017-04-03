New USGS assessment provides fresh in...

New USGS assessment provides fresh insights into nation's brackish groundwater inventory

16 hrs ago Read more: WaterWorld

A new nationwide assessment by the U.S. Geological Survey suggests that the nation's brackish groundwater could help stretch limited freshwater supplies. The first study of its kind in more than 50 years found that the amount of brackish groundwater underlying the country is more than 800 times the amount currently used each year.

