New projects could add 100K barrels by 2021, but some are questionable

Large Alaska oil discoveries announced in the last two years are creating a buzz in the oil and gas industry, but it's uncertain when or if they will bring the state the new production it's seeking, a state petroleum geologist told state lawmakers last week. Still, a number of smaller projects already in the works could increase production by more than 100,000 barrels before 2021, though some of those projects are currently postponed amid the oil price slump, according to the presentation to the Senate Finance Committee by Paul Decker of the Alaska Division of Oil and Gas.

