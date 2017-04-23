Minor earthquake felt in Lancaster County ona

Minor earthquake felt in Lancaster County on Sunday The 2.3 magnitude quake was centered about 1.8 miles south of Millersville Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2pb1ID5 The quake was centered about 3 kilometers southeast of Millersville, said Rafael Abreau, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey National Earthquake Information Center. The quake was a magnitude 2.3, which Abreau described as "a very small quake."

