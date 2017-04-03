Microbes Set the Stage for First Animals
It is thought that animal life first arose during the Ediacaran Period, between 635 and 541 million years ago, but these organisms bore little resemblance to the animals we know today. That's led some scientists to believe that they may not have been animals at all, and instead amounted to failed experiments in multi-cellular evolution.
