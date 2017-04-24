Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes near Valparaiso, Chile
Earthquake magnitudes measure the energy released by a tremor, but are not meant to calculate how intense the shaking is for those near the epicenter. To measure how forceful a quake felt to someone or something near the epicenter, geologists use something called the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale.
