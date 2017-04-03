Magnitude 6.1 quake strikes near Mashhad in northeastern Iran
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck near the holy city of Mashhad in Iran's northeast on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey and Iranian media said. USGS said the quake occurred 76 km east-southeast of the city and at a depth of 33 km.
