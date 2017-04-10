Magnitude 6.1 quake hits northern Chile: USGS
A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck northern Chile, 144 km southeast of Calama, at a depth of 188 km, the United States Geological Survey said on Saturday. BEIRUT Thousands of Syrians were stuck in and around Aleppo on Saturday as a deal to evacuate two Shi'ite villages in return for Sunni rebels and their families being allowed to leave two besieged towns near Damascus stalled, a monitor and activists said.
