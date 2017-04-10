Magnitude 4.5 quake monitored off Samar

The PHIVOLCS on Monday upgraded its estimation of an earthquake to 5.4 magnitude after it initially pegged the tremor at 4.5-magnitude earthquake northeast of Catarman, Samar. Karl Vincent Soriano, science research analyst at Phivolcs, told DZMM their newer seismic information indicated the earthquake was of magnitude 5.4. Soriano said there was a reported Intensity II in Catarman, Northern Samar and Cabid-an and Juban, Sorsogon.

